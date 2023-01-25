General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

