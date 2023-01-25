Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $30.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gentex Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

