Geoffrey Keyser Purchases 2,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,125 shares in the company, valued at C$302,347.50.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$8.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.44. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.98 and a 12-month high of C$12.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$138.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAV. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.55.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

