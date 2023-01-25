GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

GigaMedia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.