Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Short Interest Update

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global Industrial Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GIC opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $953.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Industrial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 881,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after buying an additional 94,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.