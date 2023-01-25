Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 152,366 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.37.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

