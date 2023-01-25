Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,320,000 after acquiring an additional 51,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 41,391 shares during the last quarter.

RWJ opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.76 and a fifty-two week high of $124.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.55 and its 200 day moving average is $109.70.

