Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after purchasing an additional 505,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $168.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.69. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $239.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

