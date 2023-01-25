Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,048,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after buying an additional 83,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 98,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool stock opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $214.10.

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.