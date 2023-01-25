Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

