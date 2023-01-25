Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 289 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

