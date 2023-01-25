Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE GSS opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.04.
About Golden Star Resources
