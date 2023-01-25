GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $8.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.31.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GoodRx to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

GoodRx Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

GoodRx Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

