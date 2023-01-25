Guggenheim Downgrades Ameren (NYSE:AEE) to Neutral

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $84.00. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

AEE stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 11,937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,521,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

