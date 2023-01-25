Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793,637 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 79,654 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Halliburton worth $44,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,153 shares of company stock worth $2,305,715. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.66.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

