Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $43.08.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($19.00) by ($94.00). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 EPS for the current year.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
