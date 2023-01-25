Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($19.00) by ($94.00). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.