Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider's stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Hallmark Financial Services last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($19.00) by ($94.00). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

