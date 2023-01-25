Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives $145.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

HPGLY opened at $114.35 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $237.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $113.69.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.