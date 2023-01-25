Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $164.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

