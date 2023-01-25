Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $164.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.40.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter.
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
