Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Raised to $12.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

HAYW opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $686,710.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $686,710.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

