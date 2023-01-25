Head to Head Comparison: Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -58.68% -45.35% Kiromic BioPharma N/A -88.43% -58.93%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.59%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.60 million ($2.64) -1.12 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$25.59 million ($1.01) -0.21

Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1. It has license agreements with CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc. and Longwood University, as well as a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company also has strategic alliance agreement with Leon Office (H.K.) Ltd. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

