Head to Head Survey: Sigyn Therapeutics (SIGY) vs. Its Rivals

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) is one of 223 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sigyn Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigyn Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors 900 3417 7595 172 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 23.20%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigyn Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -$3.01 million -1.89 Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors $1.10 billion $81.57 million 10.59

Sigyn Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -688.88% Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors -1,355.92% -145.04% -26.44%

Summary

Sigyn Therapeutics rivals beat Sigyn Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

