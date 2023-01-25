HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.54.

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

