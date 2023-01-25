Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $160.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NYSE HES opened at $153.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 390.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 646,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

