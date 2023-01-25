Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Hippo Stock Performance

NYSE:HIPO opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.57. Hippo has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 285.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hippo will post -12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Several research analysts have commented on HIPO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Hippo in the first quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000.

About Hippo

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.