HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the second quarter valued at about $1,448,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 262.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. HireQuest had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

