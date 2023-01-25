Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOPE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,620,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,108,000 after buying an additional 1,656,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after buying an additional 1,092,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after buying an additional 469,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after buying an additional 257,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,996,000 after buying an additional 196,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

