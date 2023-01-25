Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Up 0.6 %

HZN stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

About Horizon Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

