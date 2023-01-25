Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Trading Up 0.6 %
HZN stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Global
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Global (HZN)
