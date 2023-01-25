Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Raised to $33.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICHR. StockNews.com started coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of ICHR opened at $33.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $953.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.61. Ichor has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 50.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 29.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.