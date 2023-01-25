Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 13,716 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,381.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

