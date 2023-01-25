Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 15,901 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.59.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

