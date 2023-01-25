Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,942 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,054,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $173.13 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

