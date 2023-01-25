Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BDX opened at $245.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

