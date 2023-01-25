Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

