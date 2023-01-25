Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,386,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 34,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

