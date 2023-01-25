Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 21,642 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 135.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after buying an additional 962,983 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 169.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,246,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after buying an additional 784,474 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 111.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,951,000 after buying an additional 742,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,316,000 after buying an additional 740,614 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

