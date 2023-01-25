Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $193,420,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,298,000 after purchasing an additional 167,460 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $76,678,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,812 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $719.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $679.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $642.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

