Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 240.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

Match Group stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $121.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

