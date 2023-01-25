Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after buying an additional 267,770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,033,000 after purchasing an additional 265,213 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $145.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

