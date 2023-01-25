Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.0 %

BSX stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

