Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 537,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $46,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 314,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $126.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.