Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 46,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PG&E by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 228,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 140,264 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 800.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 918,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 816,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

