Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

