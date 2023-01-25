Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Verizon Puts In A Bottom
- Can Coty Stock Emerge in 2023 With Upside
- Should You Bet Against The Nasdaq 100 With This Inverse ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.