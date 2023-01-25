Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) vs. Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Inhibrx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Valneva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Inhibrx has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valneva has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $7.23 million 162.70 -$81.77 million ($3.22) -8.39 Valneva $411.85 million 2.52 -$86.87 million N/A N/A

This table compares Inhibrx and Valneva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inhibrx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inhibrx and Valneva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Valneva 0 2 1 0 2.33

Inhibrx presently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.16%. Valneva has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.89%. Given Inhibrx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than Valneva.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -2,628.82% -1,262.54% -74.96% Valneva N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inhibrx beats Valneva on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx



Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also provides INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Valneva



Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

