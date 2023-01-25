Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Purchases $188,195.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column purchased 37,639 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $188,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.23. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 94,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,416,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 319,231 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,601,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

