Insider Selling: Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) CEO Sells 1,057 Shares of Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $46,296.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Albireo Pharma Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $905.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.81. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 228.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 515,615 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,362,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after buying an additional 242,710 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 399,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after buying an additional 42,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after buying an additional 394,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

