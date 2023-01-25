Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $110,890.78 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 38,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $110,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $514,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $520,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $474,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Brett Adcock sold 150,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $352,500.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Brett Adcock sold 180,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $396,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $276,900.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Brett Adcock sold 49,584 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $119,497.44.

On Friday, December 2nd, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $301,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $278,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Brett Adcock sold 4,096 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $9,830.40.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,234,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 422.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,304 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.