Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $72,504.94 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $72,504.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,333,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CRM opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $234.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

