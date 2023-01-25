InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Get InspireMD alerts:

About InspireMD

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.