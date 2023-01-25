Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$224.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$224.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Intact Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$198.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$197.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$195.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$163.53 and a 52-week high of C$209.57.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

