Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,039,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $401.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $579.96.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

